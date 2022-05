D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes Scott Riley as their Employee of the Month for April. He works under Dakota Carmack leading him as his supervisor. Scott lives in Marion PA. He has been working for the company for 2 years. Scott operates the Press Brake in Building 4. To eliminate scrap due to various wall brackets not having enough flat space to hit solid on the back stops when forming them on the Cincinnati Press Brake, Scott suggested making finger extensions to align parts with the stops prior to bending. In addition, to reduce labor and better prepare the metal surface for welding seismic L-brackets, the galvanized coating on weld-affected surfaces is now removed by the Cincinnati Press Brake operator using a hand grinder prior to bending them instead of having them moved to the Trinco Blaster for blasting after the bend operation.

MARION, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO