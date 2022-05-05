RTD free during spare the air days

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A longtime Colorado firefighter is being recognized by the state after his recent passing in the line of duty.
Flags were ordered to be lowered to half-staff Friday in the memory of Firefighter Harold Joe Cordova at the direction of Gov. Jared Polis. Cordova was 83 years old. He died Sunday, May 1 after helping fight a fire in Manassa, so his death was ruled a line-of-duty death.
Flags are at half-staff today as Colorado honors longtime Conejos County Fire Board member and the longest-serving firefighter with the Central Conejos County Fire Protection District, Harold Joe Cordova. pic.twitter.com/YNeTBt4PP9
— City of Steamboat (@CityofSteamboat) May 6, 2022
Cordova was a member of the Conejos County Fire Board, and according to a governor’s office press release, he was the longest-serving firefighter with the Central Conejos County Fire Protection District.
Firefighters and law enforcement escorted Cordova’s body from Conejos County to Alamosa, where Alamosa and Division of Fire Prevention and Control officers saluted his arrival.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Conejos.
Harold Joe Cordova is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.
