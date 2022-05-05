ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

RTD free during spare the air days

By Isabel Guzman
mymetmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado state lawmakers and the Regional Transportation District announced that August is likely to be the month of free fares in hopes of reducing ozone during one of the smoggiest months of the year. Senate Bill 180, if passed, would give RTD a grant to provide free transit services...

www.mymetmedia.com

Comments / 3

