ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Woman Finds A Sculpture At Goodwill That’s Over 2,000 Years Old

By Sean Alan
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s amazing what you can find at Goodwill. You can find everything from vintage clothing, used electronics, and even antiques. Well, one central Texas shopper found a sculpture that’s over 2,000 years old. Back in 2018, Laura Young stopped by the Goodwill down in Austin to do...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
London, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Sculpture#Art Museum#Goodwill#Roman
106.3 The Buzz

An Oklahoma Couple Gets Married On An Airplane In Texas

Pam and Jeremy are two Oklahoma lovebirds that can’t get enough of each other. A couple of weeks ago Pam and Jeremy were joking around, and mentioned that it would be fun to fly to Las Vegas and get married in a wedding chapel there. The couple then decided that they were going to actually follow through with their idea to elope.
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, Texas Father Accuses His Son Of Stealing His Pants And Pickup Truck

A Wichita Falls man is pressing charges on his son after he allegedly stole his pickup truck and his pants which had his wallet in them. KFDX is reporting that early Thursday morning around 2 AM, Wichita Falls police located the Ford pickup truck that had been reported stolen. An officer also located Nicholas Farleigh at the scene. When law enforcement questioned Nicholas, he said that he was just borrowing the Ford pickup from his father, and drove it there from his father’s house on Wilson Avenue in Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
106.3 The Buzz

The Story Behind the Infamous Wichita Falls Lynching of Bank Robbers is Scarier Than I Thought

I knew this story wasn't pretty, but my God was it worse than I imagined. So a few months ago, I did a story on famous historical markers in Wichita Falls. I will put it at the bottom of this post if you want to check it out. One of the more unique ones was for the Wichita Falls Bank Robbery of 1896. Looks like "Kid" Lewis and Foster Crawford killed a bank teller in Wichita Falls when they robbed the City National Bank.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Metallica Perform ‘Through the Never’ Live in Santiago

Now that Metallica are back to touring the world, fans should get ready for an onslaught of live videos to come from the shows. They recently released their encore performance of "Spit Out the Bone" from their Santiago gig and now they're sharing "Through the Never" from the same show; you can check it out below.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Death Metal Band Motivates Runners in Middle of Marathon

Imagine the site recently when runners in the Pittsburgh Marathon were digging deep to finish out their respective runs only to cross paths with members of a death metal band digging deep to deliver gutturals and crushing riffs as a source of motivation. That's exactly what happened this past Sunday (May 1) with the band Leprosy turned up to show their support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sourcing Journal

$2.3 Million Says Men Want to Rent Their Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Taelor’s CEO cited a customer who “spent $500 in three months” renting with the startup after spending just $200 on clothes in two years. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReformation Taps Bossa and Strom for Circular Denim CollectionLenzing Details Sustainability Achievements in 'Linear to Circular' ReportFashion Responds to EU's Circular Textiles ProposalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy