ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Chicago wheat hits 2-week high on Indian crop concerns

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops. Soybean and corn futures traded near even as global...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat firms, ends week on a gain, on global supply worries

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Friday on technical buying and ongoing worries over global production supplies, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled the day up 2 cents at $11.08-1/2 a bushel. It posted a weekly gain of 4.99%. * Meanwhile, K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $11.71-3/4 a bushel on Friday, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents at $12.17-1/2 a bushel. * Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday. * The SovEcon agriculture consultancy on Friday raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million. * Canadian stocks for nearly every field crop were down at the end of March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday, largely due to weather woes. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs, live cattle futures slip on consumer demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle and hog futures slumped on Friday, as investors worried about the prospect of food inflation weighing heavy on U.S. consumer meat demand as the summer grilling season gets underway, analysts said. Benchmark June lean hogs settled the day down 2.975 cents...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking, beneficial U.S. planting weather

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid sharply on profit-taking on Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on U.S. exports and Midwestern farmers raced to plant their fields amid forecasts of dry, warm weather, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session down 25 cents at $16.22 a bushel. The contract notched a weekly loss of 3.72%. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.95 cent at 80.9 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $6.30 lower to settle at $413.60 per ton. * Brazil's soybean crop for the 2021/22 is projected to be 122.3 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 125.08 million tonnes, according to Safras & Mercado. * Recent rainfall in South America also could boost Brazil's south-central summer corn crop, which on Friday was forecast to be somewhat bigger than previously expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Winter Wheat#Food Industry#Grains Chicago#Dateline#Reuters#Cbot#The Food Ministry
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy