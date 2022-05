Ahh, periods. Mother nature's gift to women. Hardly. Having to go about your day — business as usual — with extreme fatigue, uncomfortable bloating, nausea, and – oh! the cramps – can be pretty brutal. But you wouldn't necessarily think so watching the commercials for menstrual products, with women smiling, skipping through meadows. A more realistic portrayal of a woman on her period might be her looking tired, slightly agitated, and powering through the day as quickly as possible so she can curl up in bed with a heating pad. Unfortunately, period cramps often are not given due attention because they're so common.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO