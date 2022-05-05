Personal Care Product Sampling - Experiential Benchmarks Report Informs Event Marketers What Really Helps Products Attract Consumers
Full-service market research firm Portland Marketing Analytics (PortMA) has launched its first edition Personal Care Product Sampling – Experiential Benchmarks report. Learn more about how to measure the impact of wet and dry product sampling events. Gain insights into quantifying customer interactions clearly and efficiently. And make your marketing budget go...www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0