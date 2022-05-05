ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

After years of hardship and sacrifice including selling their home and vehicles to finish college, Emmanuel and Cassandra Jimenez are set to receive their degrees at STC commencement this Saturday, May 7.

southtexascollege.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel and Cassandra Jimenez agree that all they have achieved and will achieve in the future has been rooted in a deep admiration and faith in each other. Faced with roadblocks standing in the way of advancement in their careers, the Weslaco husband and wife speak of the critical moment they...

news.southtexascollege.edu

