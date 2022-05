Internal-combustion cars are still easier to refuel on the go, but EVs have livability advantages in other areas. Besides the fuel savings and quieter interiors, an electric car usually has lower maintenance costs. However, just because they have fewer parts to maintain doesn’t mean EVs are entirely maintenance-free. And when it comes to brake maintenance, electric car owners might need to pay attention to things ICE car owners don’t often think about.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO