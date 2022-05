ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Councilman Travis Craver will officially be serving his second term! Craver won Saturday’s General Election, securing 55% of the votes against opponents Dorothy Clay and Charles Bryn, who received 22.9% and 22.6% of the votes respectively. Craver was initially elected to serve on Abilene’s city council in 2019, and […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO