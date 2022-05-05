James Herman taking the reins for Coshocton boys basketball

COSHOCTON — New leadership will be on the Coshocton boys basketball bench next season.

James Herman will replace Jamie Helter as the next coach of the program after being approved during a special board meeting on Wednesday.

Helter resigned as the head coach, noting this was the right time to step down since family is his top priority. His daughter, Hailey, is entering her senior season, as a volleyball, basketball and softball player for Coshocton.

Helter was thankful for the opportunity to lead the boys basketball program for the past few years, and the athletic department and board felt he did a great job and wish him the best.

Herman is a 1992 Indian Valley graduate and graduated from Southern Wesleyan in 1999 where he played basketball and baseball. He has more than 230 career wins across his time with Indian Valley, Southern Wesleyan, Abbeville (SC) and Anderson College (SC).

He was voted coach of the year in 2005 and 2018 by his peers and has the most career basketball wins at Indian Valley. He led the Braves to an AP Top 10 ranking in 2018 and has coached in five final fours and two state championship games between football and basketball while coaching in South Carolina.

Herman's programs are based on his philosophy of #FACTS — F - Family, A - Attitude, C - Communication, T - Toughness and S - Sacrifice.

Coshocton athletic director Kevin Yoder is looking forward to Herman's contributions to the Redskins and the community.

"We are very excited to have Coach Herman as our next coach. He has a passion for teaching the game of basketball and a proven record of developing programs from the youth level to the varsity level," Yoder said. "We look forward to his leadership, knowledge and impact on the next chapter of Coshocton basketball."

