Politico reported Monday evening that they are in possession of a draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court that would essentially overturn Roe vs. Wade on a 5 to 4 vote. This means the three abortion clinics in the state would be closed immediately. While the Supreme Court would overturn Roe vs. Wade that would essentially bring the decision back to each state. Louisiana already has a trigger law that basically states that if Roe vs. Wade is ever overturned, abortion would immediately be illegal in the state of Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO