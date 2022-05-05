ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Senior Indiana Dog Looking For Low Key Retirement Home [VIDEO]

By Leslie Morgan
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Tessa. Looking for a walking buddy that won’t pull you along?...

