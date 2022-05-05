Public Hearing - P&Z

CITY OF PALM BAY, FLORIDA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR

A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FUTURE LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT AND

A PRELIMINARY DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency on May 18, 2022, and by the City Council on June 9, 2022, both to be held at 6:00 p.m., in the Bayside Performing Arts Center, Bayside High School, 1901 De Groodt Road SW, Palm Bay, Florida, for the purpose of considering the following case(s):

(View Location Map for Case CP-13-2022 and PD-13-2022)

CP-13-2022 - Heather Joyner, Joy, LLC (Scott Glaubitz, P.E., P.L.S. and Ken Ludwa, P.E., BSE Consultants, Inc., Reps.)

A large-scale Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map amendment from Rural Single-Family Use to Single Family Residential Use.

Tax Parcel 1, Section 20, Township 29, Range 37, Brevard County, Florida containing approximately 190.56 acres. Located south of Bayside Lakes Boulevard SE, in the vicinity east of Cogan Drive SE

**PD-13-2022 - Heather Joyner, Joy, LLC (Scott Glaubitz, P.E., P.L.S. and Ken Ludwa, P.E., BSE Consultants, Inc., Reps.)

A Preliminary Development Plan to allow a proposed PUD for a 367-lot single-family residential development called Majors at Bayside Lakes.

Tax Parcel 1, Section 20, Township 29, Range 37, Brevard County, Florida containing approximately 190.56 acres. Located south of Bayside Lakes Boulevard SE, in the vicinity east of Cogan Drive SE

**Indicates quasi-judicial request(s).

Any aggrieved or adversely affected person desiring to become a party in the quasi-judicial proceeding shall provide written notice to the City Clerk which notice shall, at a minimum, set forth the aggrieved or affected person's name, address, and telephone number, indicate how the aggrieved or affected person qualifies as an aggrieved or affected person and indicate whether the aggrieved or affected person is in favor of or opposed to the requested quasi-judicial action. The required notice must be received by the Clerk no later than five (5) business days at the close of business, which is 5 p.m., before the hearing. (Section 59.03, Palm Bay Code of Ordinances).

If an individual decides to appeal any decision made by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency or the City Council with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, a record of the proceedings will be required and the individual will need to ensure that a verbatim transcript of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based (FS 286.0105). Such person must provide a method for recording the proceedings verbatim.

Please contact the Palm Bay Land Development Division at (321) 733-3041 should you have any questions regarding the referenced cases.

Chandra Powell

Planning Specialist