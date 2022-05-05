ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lawyers for UC Regents, Doctor deny negligence in suit over woman’s death

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26o4R4_0fU8V8nd00

Attorneys for the UC Regents and a UCLA doctor have filed new court papers denying any wrongdoing by their clients, who were sued by a man whose wife died in 2019 at age 33 of liver failure after allegedly being overprescribed a statin.

Plaintiff Ashley Steele’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit stems from the death of Maria Steele, a native of the Philippines who lived in Winnetka and went by her middle name, Isabella. The wrongful death suit alleges Dr. Patrick Yaffee did not warn her to be aware of side effects of Atorvastatin, a generic for Lipitor.

“Dr. Yaffee failed to instruct Isabella to stop taking Atorvastatin if she experienced muscle pain and weakness,” the suit says. “He failed to warn her that if she continued to take the drug after experiencing side effects that she was risking more serious injury, such as liver failure and death.”

But in a trial brief brought Monday, lawyers for the UC Regents and Dr. Patrick Yaffee say Lipitor was the most prescribed drug in the world in 2019, with 24.5 million people in the U.S. alone being taking the drug, or 7.5% of the population.

“There is no reported case of a fatal liver injury occurring in any patient taking Atorvastatin at any dose in a patient with no history of pre- existing liver disease,” the defense attorneys argue in their court papers. “This is true despite the fact that Atorvastatin and other statin drugs have been prescribed on literally millions of occasions throughout the world over the last two decades.”

The defense attorneys are requesting a special jury instruction regarding causation of the woman’s death “that is a clear and correct statement of the law, is not argumentative or misleading,” according to their court papers.

“The short time duration between initial ingestion of the drug and death may suggest to a lay jury a cause-and-effect relationship simply based upon this apparent temporal relationship,” the defense attorneys state in their court papers. “However, the link between the drug and the death, if any, is far more complex than this, as all experts will agree.”

The lawsuit, filed in May 2019, includes a photo of Ashley Steele and his late wife in evening clothes at an event. She is described in court papers as a healthy woman at the time who exercised regularly.

Isabella Steele saw Yaffee on Jan. 4, 2019, for an annual physical at UCLA Health Woodland Hills and was diagnosed after a blood test that showed higher than normal cholesterol levels, the suit states. Yaffee prescribed her a two-month supply of Atorvastatin at an 80-milligram dosage, the suit states.

“He did not disclose to Isabella that his dosage was between four and eight times higher than the starting dose recommended by the manufacturer,” which was 10 to 20 milligrams, the suit states.

By late January 2019, Isabella Steele complained of fatigue and other symptoms and said she was concerned they were related to her use of the drug, but Yaffee told her to keep taking the medication and arranged for her to see a cholesterol specialist on Feb. 6, the suit states.

Isabella Steele, meanwhile, contacted the UCLA Health Skirball Health Center and asked that a liver panel be performed, but her request was denied by the defendants, the suit states.

Three days later, she again requested a liver panel and Yaffee authorized the test, telling her via a voicemail afterward that the results showed “increased enzymes for liver probably related” to the drug, according to the suit, which says the doctor additionally told Steele to stop taking the medication and to see a cardiologist and cholesterol specialist.

On Jan. 29, 2019, Steele was so weak and in so much pain that her husband had to carry her to the emergency room, according to his court papers. She was later flown to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, placed in the cardiac care unit and put on the liver-transplant list, but died on Feb. 2, 2019, the suit states.

“Defendants utterly failed to meet the minimum standard of care, beginning with Dr. Yaffee’s interaction with Isabella at the physical,” the lawsuit alleges.

Had Yaffee taken an adequate history, he could have determined that she had been on a ketogenic diet for nearly a year and that the appropriate way to treat her elevated lipids would have been to change what she was eating, the suit states.

Trial of the suit is scheduled May 20.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

No: Killer Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Begs Appeals Court To Overturn His Conviction For George Floyd Murder

Derek Chauvin Files For Appeal For George Floyd Murder Conviction. Despite being convicted by a jury of his peers, despite being on video camera doing it, despite the fact that Helen Keller, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder can all see a clear and obvious murder, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin still doesn’t think that he’s responsible for the death of George Floyd. Ah, to be a white man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Winnetka, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
ADVOCACY
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Liver Injury#Lawyers#Statin Drugs#The Uc Regents#Atorvastatin#Lipitor
The Independent

Kamala Harris calls leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade a ‘direct assault on freedom’

Vice President Kamala Harris assailed a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade and effectively curtail the right to an abortion in the United States as a “direct assault on freedom.” Ms Harris made the remarks at a conference for EMILY’s List, a group that raises money for Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights. “It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward and which party wants to push us back,” she said. “Those Republicans leaders who are trying the weaponise the use of the law against women,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
FOLSOM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
UCLA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy