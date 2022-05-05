What went wrong at one Christian 'health care sharing ministry'

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Since a Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico, I’ve heard Republican politicians claim that they “love women and babies” and will support women who, post-Roe, cannot get abortions. This claim puzzles me. Outlawing abortions seems not supportive at all but in fact the cruelest way to lower abortion numbers in the U.S., not to mention […] The post Hey Republicans: If you really love moms and babies like you claim, here’s what you’ll do appeared first on Nevada Current.

HEALTH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO