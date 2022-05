TOWNSHIP E, Maine (AP) — A Lewiston woman has died after falling about 30 feet (9 meters) down a waterfall in Franklin County on Saturday, Maine authorities said. Tanisha Barry, 29, was with friends at Smalls Falls in Township E Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said she and a friend were in a pool above the falls when she got close to the edge, stumbled and then fell down the falls, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Sunday.

