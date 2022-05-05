ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dolly Parton gets voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

boisestatepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Country singer Dolly Parton was voted into the...

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dwayne Johnson
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Kendrick Lamar: The Heart Part 5 review – a heartstopping call for uplifted humanity

In 2015, Kendrick Lamar was criticised for making what many interpreted as out-of-touch comments in the wake of the Ferguson riots: “What happened to [Michael Brown] should’ve never happened. Never. But when we don’t have respect for ourselves, how do we expect them to respect us?” Arguably even more provocative was his climactic line in 2015’s The Blacker the Berry, crying “hypocrite!” at those who lamented the killing of Trayvon Martin but who were also involved in gang violence. Yet by rapping in the first person, Lamar blamed himself as much as anyone, and the track’s even fiercer invective was aimed at an apocalyptically racist US: “Your plan is to terminate my culture.” This is a key part of Lamar’s overall musical project: a sustained, fraught, fallible and passionate inquiry into the forces that tear down and build up Black America.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Watch the Nominations Livestream

The nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards are set to be revealed live on YouTube on Monday morning. Tony-winner Adrienne Warren and three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry will be announcing the nominations for the best on Broadway during the 2021-2022 season starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.More from The Hollywood ReporterBAFTA TV Awards: Jodie Comer, Sean Bean Among Winners As 'It's A Sin' Misses OutWilson Cruz Calls for Action Against Anti-LGBTQ Legislation, Stresses the Importance of LoveTony Awards Set 2022 Honorees The nominations were recently delayed by nearly a week, with eligibility for the awards extended until May 4, “due to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy