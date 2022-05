Bruce Cassidy is making some tweaks to his lineup ahead of Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3, and Chris Wagner will get to see his first Stanley Cup playoff action this series. Wagner, who played one game with Boston this season and spent the rest of 2021-22 in Providence, will slot in against Carolina for Trent Frederic. Cassidy was critical of Frederic taking an avoidable in the Bruins’ Game 2 loss and benched him during the second period.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO