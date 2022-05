When you get a mortgage, you may go through your bank or your credit union. These organizations are direct lenders that approve your mortgage in-house and fund it from their own pool of funds. Your bank or credit union may hold your mortgage loan for its life in their portfolio of loans. However, it is more common now for mortgages to be obtained and funded through any number of existing mortgage companies that are correspondent lenders. Then, after closing the loan, they are sold on the secondary mortgage market. This is correspondent lending. Here’s how it works.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO