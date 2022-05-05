ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'King of Memphis Radio' DJ Bobby O'Jay Dead At 68

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of Memphis' most beloved on-air talents, DJ Bobby O'Jay , has died at 68, Action News 5 reports.

According to Fox 13 , O'Jay died suddenly on Tuesday (May 3).

Mississippi-born, O'Jay started in radio in 1972.

He became known by many as "the king of Memphis radio" for being a trailblazer in the industry and for his special connection to listeners. O'Jay was the DJ host of the "Fun Morning Show" at IHeartMedia's WDIA , where he's worked for the past 39 years.

Last year, the longtime radio host was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Fellow radio personality Ron Olson said in a statement, “He loved radio, loved it and nobody was more entertaining than that dude. He was so connected to every musician in the country and every record person. They all knew Bobby O’Jay.”

Others in the Memphis area called him "a big voice to the community."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement, "I know for many Memphians, including my wife, the day was not complete unless they tuned in to hear what Bobby had to say." Strickland added, "I always enjoyed being with Bobby on his show or otherwise."

O'Jay's former colleague Eileen Collier said in a statement, “Bobby said to us many years ago, ‘I’m never going to retire. I’m going to die doing what I do and he did that today."

Rest in peace, Bobby.

Deborah Pruett
3d ago

Rest In Peace! Praying for All of His Family & Friends!!

