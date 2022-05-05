ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Explosions, Fires, Carjacking, Stabbing happen in Vista all in One Day

By Eddie McCoven
 3 days ago

VISTA (KOGO) - Authorities are investigating a series of crimes in the North County.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's bomb and arson unit are looking into several explosions Wednesday which were apparently caused by homemade devices. The first explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 900 block of East Vista Way. It was followed by an explosion on the 100 block of East Drive around 1:30 p.m. and another on the 400 block of East Drive around 2:40 p.m.

The devices were detonated in open areas and parking lots and investigators said there were no obvious targets. No injuries were reported but two of the devices sparked fires which were quickly put out. This comes after authorities arrested a 22-year-old man earlier this week for setting a series of fires in Vista and Oceanside.

Also in Vista on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff's Department says several youth were involved in a fight on North Santa Fe Avenue and during the fight one of the teen's cars was stolen. The teen began chasing after the stolen car before it crashed into another car a short distance away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ql3yJ_0fU8AY6900

The teen and the would-be car thief then got into a scuffle and the teen was stabbed. They were air lifted to the hospital for surgery, but no word yet on their condition.

The suspected carjacker and stabber is still on the loose.

