Ruritan names scholarship winners

The Winterville Ruritan Club recently named its scholarship winners for 2022.

Jacob Smith and Leah Evans were awarded scholarships at the club’s monthly meeting in April.

Jacob will be graduating from D.H. Conley High School in June and and Leah from North East Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience in Jamesville.

Jacob will be attending East Carolina University. Leah will be attending Western Carolina University as a junior and will major in math.