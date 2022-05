It seems safe to finally say that spring is here and here to stay! We have finally seen sunshine and warm temperatures in the Northland for the most part. The Old Farmer's Almanac released their predictions for the month ahead and said it would be a warmer-than-average month for our region with thunderstorms off and on. We have to take that forecast with a grain of salt but here's to hoping it comes true.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO