ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Backing for police in the battle over park benches | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKsdD_0fU7xsEV00
A man sitting on a park bench looking out over a lake in Wimbledon Park. Photograph: Loop Images Ltd/Alamy

Phineas Harper questions the rationale behind removing park benches to reduce antisocial behaviour ( Removing benches, blocking cycle paths: why are police interfering in the UK’s public spaces?, 2 May ).

In challenging the successful Secured by Design initiative, Harper fails to consider the people who the schemes are designed to benefit – local residents. In the case of Ashford, residents have been supportive of the actions taken by partners to reduce antisocial behaviour. Coupled with proactive patrols, these actions have made the community safer. Similar initiatives elsewhere are deterring public alcohol and drug use, increasing sightlines to make safer walking routes, and improving our street scene.

The government’s Safer Streets initiative, now in its fourth round of funding, has transformed our high streets and public spaces, dealt with acquisitive crime and made women and girls feel safer. Simple design principles, such as increasing CCTV, boosting street lighting and creating more safe spaces are making a tangible difference. Criticising the police, when these schemes are widely supported by local residents, councils and community groups, does nothing to make us safer.
Matthew Scott
Police and crime commissioner for Kent

• I was depressed to read Phineas Harper’s piece about how the police have been given powers to dictate how urban spaces are designed, with the assumption that hostile architecture might reduce criminality. Imagine that instead of police shaping shared urban spaces, it was healthcare professionals? How about instead of Secured by Design it was Livable by Design? Proposed planning would need to consider the basic needs of residents, such as adequate green space, sufficient space to socialise, air quality and the provision of active travel.

Apart from making these areas more pleasant to live in, it would result in significant savings to the NHS and might even be more effective at tackling crime than simply removing park benches.
Dr John Legge
Dún Laoghaire, Ireland

• In Reading’s Thameside Park, one of the park benches is badly run down. It was erected in 2005 by a now-defunct local Rotary club to mark the centenary of the Rotary organisation. Reading Rotary Club, of which I am a member, is currently negotiating with Reading council to have the bench renovated by the local YMCA, as part of our club’s centenary celebrations.

I read Phineas Harper’s article stating that police are recommending that park benches should be done away with (because people sit on them?) with some concern. We had thought we were improving an amenity rather than encouraging crime. Is what we are doing an antisocial waste of time and money?
Eric Moyse
Reading, Berkshire

• I agree that the suggestion by police that crime in parks can be reduced by removing benches is absurd. In York, many of our public parks no longer have park attendants or gardeners due to Conservative government cuts in local authority spending.

Much of the gardening and the opening and closing of our parks is done by retired people, many of whom are over 80. If the benches are removed, they will have nowhere to sit to rest after their efforts. No gardeners, no parks.
Sarah Sheils
York

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Park#Loop Images Ltd#Design#Cctv
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

267K+
Followers
69K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy