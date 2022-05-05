ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming's biggest county could lose most of its representation at GOP convention

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592, victoria.eavis@trib.com
Douglas Budget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERIDAN — Wyoming’s most populous county moved a step closer Thursday to losing nearly all of its delegates to the Wyoming Republican Party convention. The state GOP’s credentials committee recommended the Laramie County Republican Party lose most of its delegates over a rules violation. The vote was...

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 6

Pam Wilkinson
3d ago

fighting against each other is not helping your party. the county's with the most citizens needs the delegates. Wouldn't it be funny if Wyoming turned Blue!🤔

Reply(3)
5
Leann O'Bleness
3d ago

you need to work together or mabe we need to get new people to handleall this besides you people that can't get along and do what we the people want.

Reply
2
