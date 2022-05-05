This Is The Best Soup In Connecticut

Photo: Getty Images

A Hamden restaurant is being credited for having the best soup in Connecticut .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best soup in each state , which included The Soup Girl as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Spicy tomato posole, golden split pea, chicken noodle—you name the soup and The Soup Girl in Hamden probably has it in its daily soup rotation," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Natale wrote. "Each day this quaint shop on Whitney Avenue offers a selection of 4 different soups, with a vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free option always included in the mix. One reviewer raved about the spot, 'The soups are always fresh and tasty; I've loved every flavor I've tried so far. They're also always packed with stuff, no overly brothy soups here.'"

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best soup in every state: