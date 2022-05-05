ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Severance’ is weird and binge-worthy—find out how to watch the series on Apple TV+

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Enter the creepy world of "Severance" by signing up for Apple TV+ today. Apple TV+

A 9 to 5 office gig can sometimes be so monotonous that you can easily forget about what even went on at work. But what if you chose to forget everything and everyone from your office hours? That's the premise of Severance , one of the most talked-about new shows of the year, available exclusively on Apple TV+ .

Though relatively new to the streaming world, Apple TV+ has produced a binge-worthy roster of quality TV series and movies in the last few years. The streaming service has seen critical success with titles like Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry , The Morning Show and of course, Ted Lasso . Severance , which premiered on February 18 , is another hit for the streamer, considering it recently announced the series would have a second season.

Here's everything you need to know about Severance and how to watch it on Apple TV+.

What is Severance about?

Created by Dan Erickson, Severance follows Mark, played by Adam Scott, and a cast of employees at Lumon Industries who elect to participate in the "severance procedure" that effectively severs the memories of employees between their work life and personal life. Severed workers can't access their personal memories while at work, nor their work memories at home. In the first episode, Mark is confronted by someone in his personal life he thinks is a stranger, but is actually a former coworker from Lumon. This interaction sets off the show's episodic series of thought-provoking and fascinating moments.

Patricia Arquette is one of the many acclaimed actors within the cast of Apple TV+'s "Severance." Courtesy of Apple TV+

The series has a stacked cast, including Scott ( Big Little Lies , Step Brothers ), John Turturro ( The Big Lebowski , The Batman ), Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken ( The Deer Hunter , Catch Me If You Can ) and Academy Award-winner Patricia Arquette ( Boyhood , True Romance ). While this is creator Erickson's first TV project, six of the nine episodes in the seasons are directed by Ben Stiller ( Zoolander , Escape at Dannemora ).

Where can you stream Severance?

Severance is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ . The streaming service is currently available in 107 countries across the globe. For a full, up-to-date list of countries where Apple TV+ is available, you can search the Apple Support page.

How do you sign up for Apple TV+?

To stream Severance , you can sign up for an initial seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, and subsequently pay $4.99 a month for the service. That'll run you $59.88 annually. If you want a little more time to try out Severance and more than Apple TV+ has to offer, Best Buy is offering three free months of the service to new subscribers, no purchase is necessary.

If you're a newcomer to the service, you’ll first have to download the Apple TV app on a supported device to start watching. The service is currently available on all mobile Apple devices, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and third-generation Apple TVs, as well as Panasonic, Playstation, Xbox, Vizio, Samsung, LG and Sony Smart TVs and Roku, FireTV, Android TV and Google TV streaming devices. (You can always check the Apple TV supported device page for a complete, up-to-date list of devices compatible with Apple TV+.)

