ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball has found some help in the frontcourt. Wichita State transfer Morris Udeze committed to Richard Pitino and the Lobos Sunday. He made the announcement on his twitter account. The six foot eight 245 pound forward averaged more than 10 points and over 6 rebounds […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 36 MINUTES AGO