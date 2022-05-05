ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

'Shake our nation!'

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SE1EG_0fU7rQMB00

ALBANY -- It was the Rev. Gary Brady, the final speaker at Thursday's National Day of Prayer celebration in downtown Albany, who offered up a challenge that was a common thread running through the program, one of thousands held across the country.

"Shake our nation!" Brady prayed as a gathering of some 80 residents bowed their heads, some offering up "amens" to punctuate the Albany pastor's words. "The change we need in America is in the words of this verse (Colossians 2: 6-7): 'Exalt the Lord who has established us.'"

The Albany Day of Prayer, hosted by the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON), offered an opportunity for persons of all denominations to come together and pray. ALDON Chairman Larry Price said Christians could not "allow this woke group to take Christ out of our hearts as they have our schools and our government."

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, who also is a pastor at Americus Holiness Deliverance Temple, exhorted those gathered to continue their prayers.

"If the only time you pray is when you're in trouble, then you're really in trouble," Fowler said. "We have to commit and continue to pray. We have to pray for our loved ones, by name. We need to pray for our community, pray for our leaders, pray for our world.

"We serve an unshakable God."

Gail Drake, an Albany attorney, used "exhibits" -- including charters through which our nation was governed -- to explain God's covenant with his people.

"We are blessed that God continues to be with our nation, even when we don't deserve it," Drake said.

The Rev. Charles Jones, who led music at the gathering, closed the Day of Prayer with the Lord's Prayer after participants had gathered in groups of two to six to pray together.

ALDON announced that its 46th Mayor's Prayer Breakfast has been scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Merry Acres Event Center, and the 2023 Day of Prayer will again be held at the courtyard of the Albany-Dougherty Government Center.

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Dougherty County, GA
Society
Albany, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Albany, GA
City
Americus, GA
11Alive

How to apply to Georgia's $850 a month guaranteed income program

ATLANTA — A new guaranteed income program in Georgia working to help more than 650 Black women across the state is taking applicants. A partnership between the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund) & GiveDirectly is tackling income inequality in the state through a $13 million privately funded income guarantee program.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Ameris Bank gives from the HEART to Tift Regional

TIFTON — Ameris Bank recently contributed $75,000 to Tift Regional Medical Center through the Georgia HEART program. “We are so grateful to Ameris Bank for supporting our mission,” Southwell Vice President for Outreach and Development Chris Efaw said in a news release. “They are a true community partner, and we appreciate their generosity.”
TIFT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
274
Post
982K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy