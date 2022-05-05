Mud Hens win Game 2 to gain doubleheader split

Josh Lester delivered a clutch two-out single in the sixth-inning to guide the Toledo Mud Hens to a 2-1 win over Worcester Red Sox on Thursday to gain a split of a seven-inning doubleheader at Fifth Third Field.

GAME 1

What happened: In Game 1, the Mud Hens’ late rally fell short as Worcester held on for a 5-4 win.

Down to the last out in the final inning, Mud Hens pinch-hitter Jacob Robson launched a double into the right-center field gap, and John Valente, who reached on a two-out single, crossed the plate to bring the Mud Hens within one run. Worcester reliever Kaleb Ort ended the rally on a groundout by Zack Short.

Worcester’s Jarren Duran broke up a tie game in the fourth inning on a three-run homer to right field to give the Red Sox a three-run lead. Duran, who didn’t play in Game 2, has crushed Mud Hens pitchers through two games and has gone 5-for-8 with a double and a home run.

In the third, Short ripped a two-out single to left field to score Jack Lopez. Short came around to score, as Kody Clemens launched a triple to center field to tie the game at 2.

Worcester took the lead in the first after loading the bases on an infield single and back-to-back walks off Mud Hens right-handed starter Elvin Rodriguez. Triston Casas lined a sacrifice fly to drive in Duran, and Rob Refsnyder followed with an infield single to Valente, who had a throwing error to first base. The fielding miscue allowed Jonathan Arauz to score to take a two-run lead.

Rodriguez (0-1) was tagged for five runs over four innings with four walks, five hits, and two strikeouts.

Ryan Lavarnway connected for a sacrifice fly in the sixth to drive in Daz Cameron, who reached on a base hit. Worcester left-handed starter Thomas Pannone pitched five innings allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Game MVP: Short was 1-for-3 with a single, an RBI, and a stolen base. In his last 11 games, Short is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with four doubles and four home runs.

He said it: “[Duran is] a good-looking player. Right now, he's not missing mistakes,” Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon said. “From my standpoint, we have to make quality pitches. We can't make those types of pitches where they're up in the zone, middle-up, particularly when the hitter's swinging a high bat, you can't make those types of mistakes.”

Make note of it: Cameron continued his hit streak by stretching it to seven games. He has a hit in 10 of his last 11 contests, including 13 of his 16 Triple-A games. Cameron was 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

In Game 2, he was 1-for-3 with an RBI-single and stolen base.

Comings and goings: Right-hand pitcher Alex Faedo was promoted to the Detroit Tigers for his major league debut on Wednesday. He gave up two runs across five innings.

Catcher Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment and outrighted to the Mud Hens. Dane Myers was promoted from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo.

GAME 2

What happened: In Toledo’s 2-1 win, Lester broke up a tie game in the sixth as he lined a single to right field. Lester’s base hit drove in Short off Red Sox relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (0-2).

Cameron drove in Clemens to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Cameron lined an opposite-field single to right as Clemens trotted home from third base.

Worcester’s left-handed starter Josh Winckowski, who grew up in Toledo before moving to Florida for high school, pitched five innings of one-run ball on two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Winckowski gave up both hits in the first then shut down the Mud Hens offense for the next four innings.

The Red Sox evened the score in the second on a double-play as Jaylin Davis scored. Mud Hens right-handed starter Logan Shore allowed one run over four innings with four strikeouts, one walk, and one hit.

Game MVP: Right-handed reliever Jason Foley (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. He gave up two hits, struck out one, and walked zero to keep the game knotted at one.

He said it: “That feels great to know that I can come in and support my team with my game,” Cameron said. “And I'm glad that we came away with the win today.”

Make note of it: Clemens had a triple in each game of Thursday’s doubleheader. He has a .299 batting average, six home runs, and 16 RBIs in 25 games this season.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens (11-14) continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Red Sox (15-12).