Bowling Green, OH

Win at Michigan State a turning point for Bowling Green baseball

By Corey Crisan / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — The season Bowling Green State University’s baseball program has experienced can be broken into two halves.

Before Michigan State, and after Michigan State.

The Falcons pulled off a 12-3 win over the Spartans on March 29 for the program’s first win over a Power Five school since its win over Michigan in 2014. The victory over Michigan State separated what was an otherwise difficult month for Bowling Green, and it sparked a turnaround that has the Falcons in a good space heading into this weekend’s Battle of I-75 series against the University of Toledo.

“I think our players and everyone associated with our program knows that there’s enough to beat anyone at any time on our schedule,” Falcons coach Kyle Hallock said. “It’s really just going out and putting yourselves in position to do that day in and day out. We’ve had a lot more consistency at doing that on game day.”

BGSU went all-in against Michigan State, and it paid off.

“We were just able to kind of relax and just go, ‘OK, look, we’re playing a Big Ten opponent, a Power Five school, we have nothing to lose here. Let’s not think, and let’s just go out and play,’” said infielder Adam Furnas, a Bowling Green native. “Everyone took a deep breath once that happened, and we were able to get things rolling.”

BGSU used the victory as a springboard.

Before the Michigan State game, the Falcons were 3-16 and at one point had lost 14 games in a row over a month-long stretch.

Since, BGSU is 9-12, has won two series, and split one series out of five. That included taking three of four games from Akron to begin April, and a split at Kent State to follow.

The team’s recent statistics back the record up.

Bowling Green’s team earned-run average before the Michigan State win was 10.94. It has improved to 7.93 since.

The team’s batting average sat at .241 before the victory. It has risen to .305.

Included in the Falcons’ recent stretch is what Hallock described as a defining win for the season.

The Falcons split a slugfest doubleheader with Western Michigan on April 23, in which 61 combined runs were scored between the two games. BGSU won the first game 17-16, against star relief pitcher Dane Armbrustmacher, after entering the bottom of the eighth inning down 16-13.

“I would say that comeback win and walk-off in extra innings defined us,” Hallock said. “What I mean by that is that’s the growth. being able to take Western Michigan’s best shot and have them bring in an elite reliever and us to win a game in a walk-off on him, it shows the growth we’ve made from March on through April.”

Reliever Jeremy Spezia said the biggest lesson the team has learned since the Michigan State game involved handling mistakes.

“You make one tiny mistake, and it just explodes,” Spezia said. “I think we definitely got better over that timeframe of, when we do make a mistake, eliminating the after effects of that mistake regardless if it’s hitting, a strikeout, or pitching, giving up a [home run] or something. I think it’s just minimizing our mistakes and playing clean baseball.”

Bowling Green hosts Toledo in a five-game series beginning this weekend — a doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday — at Steller Field, and the teams will conclude the series at Fifth Third Field at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It is a true rivalry,” Hallock said. “...You drive up I-75 and you see the colors as you get into certain parts, and you know where you are. The players have a lot of pride. Both schools have a lot of pride in how this series turns out.”

The Blade

Series opener between Toledo, Bowling Green baseball rained out

BOWLING GREEN — Friday’s series opener between Toledo and Bowling Green State University baseball has been postponed because of rain. The Battle of I-75 will be played this weekend in the form of double headers on Saturday and Sunday, with Game 1 of each beginning at 1 p.m. at BGSU’s Steller Field. Friday’s postponed game will be part of Sunday’s twin bill.
