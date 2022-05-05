ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady has an absolutely hilarious admission about The Tuck Rule game

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGKrm_0fU7jEj100

The New England Patriots couldn’t have won their first Super Bowl without a little luck from the NFL officiating and rulebook. In the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders, quarterback Tom Brady appeared to have fumbled the game away — until the officials ruled the play an incompletion by way of The Tuck Rule.

New England kept possession of the ball and went on to kick a game-winning field goal. Their playoff run concluded with a Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams. And Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were off to the races for Super Bowl supremacy.

But what if it was a fumble?

Inspired by a TikTok from Justin Beiber, Brady admitted: “The Tuck Rule against the Raiders might have been a fumble.”

Brady keeps the offseason eventful.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Honest Admission On His Marriage To Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture perfect marriage, but things aren’t always easy for the star quarterback and the supermodel. In fact, Brady, who’s coming back for yet another NFL season, admitted that playing well into his 40s has been an issue in his marriage.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Justin Beiber
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
FanSided

Arrest warrant issued for former Texas Longhorns, Seahawks star Earl Thomas

Former Seahawks, Ravens and Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas is eyeing an NFL return but legal trouble in Texas might make that extremely unlikely. Once upon a time, former Texas Longhorns star Earl Thomas was thriving as part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ vaunted Legion of Boom and one of the best safeties in the NFL. However, after a brief and relatively tumultuous tenure with the Ravens, he has been trying to make a comeback to the league.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Rams#American Football#The New England Patriots#Afc Divisional Playoff#The Oakland Raiders#Tiktok
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Nakobe Dean reportedly fired agent after draft slide

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was widely viewed as a first-round talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft. However, as each prospect had their name read off on stage, Dean fund himself sliding further and further. Dean’s slide mercifully came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in Round 3...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos Receive Depressing Update on 2022 Season

Of course, approximately 4,685 miles of the aforementioned total is allocated toward October's matchup against the Jaguars in London, the Broncos' first international contest since 2010. It's the farthest trip the club will take all year, seven hours ahead of Colorado. “It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers: Signing this Pro-Bowl Free Agent Safety Could be Missing Piece to Defense

Safety was just about the only position of need that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos have been an above average duo for years now, however beyond those two, it is pretty bleak at the Safety position. Signing one in free agency may be the missing piece for this defense going into the 2022 season. There is a pro-bowl safety free agent out there that fits the bil:
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston

ESPN rates Patriots’ 1st-round trade best deal of 2022 NFL Draft

But ESPN's Seth Walder questions whether or not the Cole Strange pick might have wasted the value the Patriots accrued in the trade. While Kendrick Bourne didn’t seem to like the move, trading back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft might have been the best thing the Patriots did on Thursday night, according to the numbers at least.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Makes Controversial Colin Kaepernick Comments: Fans React

Antonio Brown didn't hold back when discussing Colin Kaepernick during an interview with This Is 50. For starters, Brown made it known that he didn't really want to talk about Kaepernick because he hasn't played football since 2016. "Colin Kaepernick not AB. Colin Kaepernick not even from the hood," Brown...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy