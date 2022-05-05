Recover Partners With Sysav to Scale Post-Consumer Waste Recycling
Click here to read the full article.
Sysav will start to supply post-consumer waste, made up of 95 percent cotton , to Recover for fiber production, in 2022.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Rising Cotton Prices Behind Indian Garment Makers' Strike Plan
- How Fashion Can Work With Shoppers to Move Beyond COVID
- For Earth Day, Here's How Fashion Can 'Invest in Our Planet'
Comments / 0