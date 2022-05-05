This Is The Cheapest Miami Home On The Market

Photo: Getty Images

The housing market is full of interesting listings and jaw-dropping finds. There are some affordable homes that are definitely worth checking out. We checked Zillow to see what's available for the cheapest rates in the Miami, Florida area. After filtering from the lowest prices, a 1,236-square-foot penthouse takes the top spot!

Located at 1000 Brickell Plz in Unit 5405, this comfy-looking home comes with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. What's even more shocking is the asking price: only $9,000!

This home was sold back in February for $1.6 million, but it went back on the market on Wednesday (May 4).

Here's how the listing describes the penthouse:

"This Flatiron Penthouse features large floor-to-ceiling sliding glass that open to balconies with views overlooking Brickell, downtown Miami, and the ocean. The spacious kitchen also comes equipped with high-end appliances from Miele. Both bedrooms have large closets and the Master Bedroom has a luxurious shower and bathtub with views of the ocean. Building amenities include a rooftop pool and spa, with 360° views, and a fitness center complete with steam rooms and locker facilities. A lap pool is on the 18th floor, along with a movie theater, child’s playroom, and a social lounge. Flatiron is located in the heart of Brickell and is walking distance to Brickell City Centre, high end retail and fine dining. An easy drive to I-95 allows access to Miami Beach and other surrounding areas."

