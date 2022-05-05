Amazon Acquires ‘My Fake Boyfriend,’ ‘1Up’ From BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate (Exclusive)

Amazon Prime Video has acquired two films — My Fake Boyfriend and 1Up — from BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate for distribution beginning this summer.

My Fake Boyfriend, a romantic comedy starring Keiynan Lonsdale ( The Flash ), Dylan Sprouse ( After We Collided ) and Sarah Hyland ( Modern Family ), will have its U.S. debut on June 15 after dropping five days earlier in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.K., Latin America and Brazil. 1Up, an esports and gaming comedy led by Ruby Rose ( Batwoman) and Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), will stream in the U.S. on Prime Video on July 15 after a July 8 debut in Australia and New Zealand.

The two films were created as part of a multiyear partnership between BuzzFeed and Lionsgate to create films targeting Millennial and Gen Z viewers. Amazon previously distributed BuzzFeed Studio’s first feature film, Book of Love, in February.

“We’re so proud to be teaming with our friends at Amazon Prime on these two incredible films,” Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s vp acquisitions and co-productions, said. “They’re wonderful partners and we are thrilled that they will ensure these highly entertaining movies reach the widest possible audience.”

Later this year, BuzzFeed Studios is also preparing to release Block Party, a Juneteenth family comedy starring Antoinette Robertson and Margaret Avery, and Dear David , a supernatural thriller led by Justin Long, Augustus Prew and Andrea Bang, as THR previously reported .

“We’re excited to join forces with Amazon and bring our films to passionate audiences around the world,” Richard Alan Reid, the head of BuzzFeed Studios, said. “The combination of BuzzFeed’s creativity and insights, Lionsgate’s impressive industry expertise and Prime’s beloved global platform, brings a slate of entertaining films built for the next generation of movie-lovers.”

