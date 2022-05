The Dallas Stars took down the Calgary Flames 2-0 in Game 2 on Thursday night. The series is now tied 1-1 as it heads back to Dallas. The talk in this series continues to center around the goaltending matchup of young Jake Oettinger in his first playoffs and Vezina-candidate Jacob Markstrom on the other end. Markstrom stopped 16 of 16 in Game 1 to shut out the Stars 1-0 while Oettinger was only beat once in an otherwise perfect game on his end. In Game 2, both goalies once again shined but it was the young Minnesota native that recorded his first career playoff win in shutout fashion, stopping 29 of 29 Calgary shots.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO