ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fantasia Details Plans for Return to In-Person Festival for 2022

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hsc6K_0fU7aP0j00

The Fantasia International Film Festival will return to theaters for its 26th edition to run from July 14 to Aug. 3 in Montreal, the genre fest said on Thursday.

As Fantasia unveiled its first wave of titles, the festival announced world premieres for Rebekah McKendry’s Glorious , which stars Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons, Satoshi Miki’s Convenience Story , Andy Mitton’s The Harbinger , starring Gabby Bean, Mickey Reece’s 29th feature, Country Gold , and Rue Morgue Magazine founder Rodrigo Gudiño’s The Breach .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

There’s also first bows for Karim Ouelhaj’s Megalomaniac, about the true-life Belgian serial killer, The Butcher of Mons, Alex Philipp’s debut feature All Jacked Up and Full of Worms , and Mitchell Stafiej’s The Diabetic .

On the returning red carpet, Fantasia will honor Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo with a career achievement award.

There’s also North American premieres for Takashi Miike’s The Mole Song: Final , the final film in his Mole Song trilogy, Takashi Hirano’s directorial debut Kappei, Amanda Kramer’s cringe comedy Give Me Pity! and writer/director Yeom Ji-ho’s own first feature, Next Door , a claustrophobic black comedy.

After going online during the pandemic, Fantasia plans an in-person program of workshops and other industry events, as well as film screenings in Concordia Hall Cinema, at the Cinematheque Quebecoise, Cinema du Musee and the McCord Museum.

The festival’s full lineup will be announced in late June.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer to Lead ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ for ‘The Batman’ Writer Peter Craig and ‘La La Land,’ ‘Drive’ Producers

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer, currently seen playing Betty Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, is set to star in Wild Four O’Clocks, the directorial debut of in-demand screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Three-time Academy Award-nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Bridge of Spies) and Emmy Award-winner Adam Siegel (Oslo, Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) are producing the film, which will be launched at the Cannes Marche du Film by Protagonist Pictures. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Abraham Popoola Signs With APA (Exclusive)

British actor Abraham Popoola has signed with APA. Popoola currently stars in the Channel Four dramatic comedy crime series The Curse, and will next be seen as a series regular in Amazon Prime Video’s dramatic thriller The Rig and in the Disney+ comedy Extraordinary.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Star Chris Olsen Signs With CAA (Exclusive)'CODA' Star Troy Kotsur Signs With VerveTwitch Streamers ImperialHal, Hiko, Maximum and More Sign With UTA (Exclusive) His TV credits include Starstruck, The Great, A Christmas Carol, Breeders and Les Miserables. Popoola’s feature film credits include Marvel’s Morbius for Sony, Disney’s Cruella and Jingle Jangle for Netflix. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2016, Popoola’s theater credits include several productions at William Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, where he starred in Boudica and as the titular character in Othello in 2017. For that Shakespearan role, he earned the ‘Best Actor In A Play’ award by The Stage. His other stage play credits include The Crossing Plays, Julius Caesar and The Secret Theatre. Popoola is also represented by Independent Talent Group and Grandview. Click here to read the full article.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival Sets Jury (Exclusive)

Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival has announced its juries for four film competitions this year: best narrative, best documentary, best short and best episodic. The eighth edition of Bentonville will see former Sundance programmer and film and TV producer Bird Runningwater, director and producer Shrihari Sathe and Stranger Inside actress Yolonda Ross judge contenders in the narrative film competition. On the documentary front, the jury will consist of indie producer Karin Chien, CUSP filmmaker Isabel Bethencourt and Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlan Ladd Jr., 'Star Wars' Savior and Oscar Winner for 'Braveheart,' Dies at 84Jessie Cohen...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ San Diego Premiere Spectacle, Including Tom Cruise’s Helicopter Arrival

In typical Tom Cruise fashion, Top Gun: Maverick did not premiere with any old red carpet on Hollywood Boulevard. Instead, ahead of the film’s debut at Cannes in just a few short weeks, Paramount unveiled the action film on Wednesday with a San Diego takeover of retired aircraft carrier USS Midway — and a true action-star entrance. While his castmates took a more grounded approach, Cruise, a licensed pilot, arrived via helicopter, landing on the edge of the vessel and strutting to the entrance of the red carpet to the cheers of fans, joking that an Uber entrance was just too...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Mckendry
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Takashi Miike
Person
Ryan Kwanten
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Ritchie Signs With WME

British filmmaker Guy Ritchie — who first made waves in the late 1990s with a pair of London-set crime capers, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch — has signed with WME for representation in all areas. Ritchie most recently shot an action-thriller, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with the untitled project already sold by STX to MGM/Amazon.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony-Award Winning Director Rebecca Taichman Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Abraham Popoola Signs With APA (Exclusive)TikTok Star Chris Olsen Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Ritchie previously wrote, directed and executive produced STX’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which is set for release later this year....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Minnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn’t “Hot Enough” by ‘Good Will Hunting’ Producer Was So “Devastating”

Minnie Driver says hearing from a Good Will Hunting producer that she wasn’t “hot enough” to play her Oscar-nominated role “could have been way more damaging than it was,” but still says as a young Hollywood talent, it was “devastating” to hear. In a new interview with The Cut, the Starstruck actress opened up about the experiences of breaking out in Hollywood as a 20-something woman, including the intense public interest around her personal life and the damaging things said to actresses about their looks. While speaking about her 2016 revelation — that an unnamed Good Will Hunting producer told her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Country Gold#Rue Morgue Magazine#Influential Film Critic#Korean#Belgian#Diabetic#North American
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Call of Duty’ Gaming Group Baka Bros Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Gaming group Baka Bros have signed with WME for representation in all areas. The group is comprised of Twitch streamers and content creators DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu and Repullze, who met through playing Call of Duty and have gone on to host major events such as the Baka WonderLAN tournament in Las Vegas.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Cena Signs With WMEImax Inks Deal to Show Summer Game Fest, Game Awards in TheatersGuy Ritchie Signs With WME DiazBiffle is a Texas-based Warzone streamer and brand ambassador for SCUF Gaming, which specializes in performance controllers. LuckyChamu, a fellow Warzone player, has won multiple tournaments and is partnered with gaming controller companies BattleBeaver and KontrolFreek. Repullze fosters a community of game lovers called the Sexy Boys Club, and is also partnered with the aforementioned two brands. Baka Bros have over 800,000 combined followers on Twitch and a partnership with esports organization Complexity Gaming. Through the partnership with WME, Baka Group will look to expand their business across music, non-scripted television and events. The Baka Bros are represented by Joowon Lee of Kinetic Group, the management firm behind prominent streamers Nickmercs and SypherPK. Click here to read the full article.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Guy Pearce, Te Kohe Tuhaka to Star in Lee Tamahori Actioner ‘The Convert’

Guy Pearce (The Hurt Locker, Memento) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Dead Lands, Love and Monsters) have signed on to star in The Convert, a period action epic set in 19th century New Zealand from Die Another Day and Once Were Warriors director Lee Tamahori. The feature, which begins principal photography around the North Island of New Zealand in September, is being sold worldwide by Mister Smith Entertainment, which will introduce the project to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market later this month.More from The Hollywood ReporterChopard Redesigns Palme d'Or to Honor Cannes Film Festival's 75th AnniversaryMichelle Pfeiffer to Lead 'Wild...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett to Star in Drag Queen Revenge Thriller ‘Femme’

1917 star George MacKay and Candyman actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett have signed on to star in Femme, a London-set revenge thriller that Anton will produce and sell internationally. Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping will direct Femme based on their 2021 BAFTA-nominated short film of the same name. Stewart-Jarrett plays Jules, whose life and career as a drag queen is destroyed after a humiliating homophobic attack. When he spots one of his attackers, the deeply-closeted Preston (MacKay), in a gay sauna, he begins to plot his revenge. Realizing Preston doesn’t recognize him in his boy form, Jules begins to insinuate himself...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Alex Pettyfer, Maria Bakalova, Tom Hopper, Frank Grillo Board True Crime Feature ‘Branded’

Alex Pettyfer (Back Roads, Magic Mike) Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), Tom Hopper (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Umbrella Academy) and Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Copshop, Lamborghini) are set to star in the true crime film Branded, based on the David Grann’s New Yorker article The Brand. The film will be directed by Kieron Hawkes (Power), from a screenplay by Alessandro Camon, whose work includes The Messenger (for which he and Oren Moverman received an Oscar nomination and the Berlinale Silver Bear), and the upcoming The Listener.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Ray Liotta, Saffron Burrows, Odeya...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Harlow on Landing Lead in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot: “I Tried to be Egoless During the Audition”

Jack Harlow is ready to get on the court. The rising rapper, who just released his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in conjunction with its debut to talk music, fame, money and many other subjects including his forthcoming movie debut.More from The Hollywood ReporterKenya Barris on Netflix Exit, BET Studios Launch: "Everything Has Worked Out"'Black-ish' Creator and Showrunner Break Down Series Finale and the Show's LegacyTracee Ellis Ross Says Filming Final Episode of 'Black-ish' Was "Very Emotional" The Louisville rapper is set to star in the 20th Century Studios reboot...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Daniel Bruhl, Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch Team for Rally Car Drama ‘2 Win’

With Ron Howard’s sporting biopic Rush having captured one of the most intense European rivalries in Formula 1 racing, rally driving is now set to get the same treatment, and again with Daniel Brühl behind the wheel. The King’s Man and Zookeeper’s Wife star is teaming with Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick 2, Loro) and Volker Bruch (Babylon Berlin) for 2 Win, inspired by the events surrounding the fabled 1983 Rally World Championships.More from The Hollywood ReporterChopard Redesigns Palme d'Or to Honor Cannes Film Festival's 75th AnniversaryMichelle Pfeiffer to Lead 'Wild Four O'Clocks' for 'The Batman' Writer Peter Craig and 'La La Land,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

LA Philharmonic to Increase Security After Dave Chappelle Onstage Attack

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association plans to increase security following comedian Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage at one of the venues they operate, the Hollywood Bowl. “The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil’s top priority,” the organization said in a statement Thursday. “We are reviewing our existing procedures both internally and with the assistance of outside experts so we can continue to provide a safe and secure environment at the Hollywood Bowl. We have implemented additional security measures, including an increased number of security personnel on-site to assist with bag checks and other security procedures. We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

RTL Group Grows First Quarter Results on TV Ad Bounce Back, Streaming Boom

Traditional TV advertising revenue rebounded and streaming growth took off in the first quarter for European TV and production giant RTL Group, which reported its latest results Friday. Group revenue for the quarter was up 11.3 percent to $1.64 billion (1.56 billion euro), with TV advertising climbing 11.2 percent over the year-ago period and streaming revenue jumping 23.1 percent. RTL Group said its SVOD platforms RTL+ (German-speaking) and Videoland (Dutch) added 1.6 million additional subscribers, taking their joint total to 4.3 million, a 58.2 percent increase over this time last year.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: George MacKay, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett to Star...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy