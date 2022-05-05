ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wicked': Paranormal Cirque Making Its Way To Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A new show is coming to Arizona, and it's for the lovers of all things horror-related .

Cirque Italia is opening in Tucson on Thursday, May 5th and will last through May 15th, reported KOLD . It's set to open in the parking lot of the Tucson Mall. The show will then move to Chandler from May 19th to May 30th.

The production, Paranormal Cirque , will have two separate shows each weekend and one during the week.

Performers will be under a black, striped tent. The two-hour show is horror-themed and is described as having a "wicked" atmosphere. In addition, there will be a haunted walk-through with numerous photo ops.

The show is rated R, so visitors must be at least 17 or older with a photo ID to purchase a ticket. Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. No one under the age of 13 will be permitted.

Tickets range from $10 to $50. Click here to purchase tickets.

Entertainment
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ
InsideHook

Arizona’s Wild Horses Are Living Emblems of the Old West

Framed by the Superstition Mountains and swaths of giant saguaro cactus, Bush Highway in Mesa might be one of Arizona’s most scenic drives. It sweeps through 15 miles of Tonto National Forest, where Upland Sonoran Desert steadily gives way to Ponderosa pine-covered mountains just half an hour from downtown Phoenix. The lower Salt River also winds its way through here. Lined by mesquite, palo verde and acacia trees, it’s where the wild horses come to cool off, especially during the hot season when temperatures average over 100 degrees. The Tonto National Forest was established in 1905, but according to state records, wild horses roamed here many years before that.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Idaho burger joint, Sid’s Garage, to open first Arizona location in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those familiar with the northwestern state’s beloved burger concept, Sid’s Garage is putting the proverbial pedal to the medal with its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix later this month. The burger joint, known for its high-energy rock ‘n roll vibes, is bringing its creative and beasty burgers, award-winning cocktails, and thoroughly crafted colossal shakes to Arizona for its first location outside of Idaho with a grand opening on May 15th.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Urban Saguaro cacti are under threat. Here's why

PHOENIX — Nothing says Arizona like the saguaro cactus. Lately, people have noticed these carefree characters of the desert are looking a little stressed, especially in urban areas. “They were seeing entire plants falling," said Dr. Tania Hernandez, New World Succulents Cactus Scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden. "An...
PHOENIX, AZ
