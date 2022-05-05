Is it possible to predict future forced displacement? | Fixing Aid

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In this episode of Fixing Aid, host Alae Ismail explores if aid responses could be improved if the forced displacements of the future were more accurately predicted. In partnership with tech company IBM, the Danish Refugee Council has developed an online modelling tool that predicts how many people will be displaced...

