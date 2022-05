BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Among those running to be the commissioner of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries -- a nonpartisan, statewide race that has drawn relatively little attention -- are a sports physiologist, a farmer and county commissioner, a civil rights attorney and a restaurateur and former state representative from Bend. The post Oregon labor commissioner race draws range of candidates, including former Bend state rep appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 19 MINUTES AGO