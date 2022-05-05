ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular ramen noodle brand launches makeup collection

By Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

UTAH ( KTVX ) — Cup Noodles is bringing Ramen fans and makeup lovers something new and exciting.

The iconic noodle company is partnering with HipDot, a Los Angeles-based beauty brand, to launch a limited-edition makeup collection available as of May 3 on hipdot.com .

According to representatives of HipDot, the collection is inspired by the warm tones of ramen noodle soup. The various makeup looks made possible by the different sets are just as easy to create as making Cup Noodles itself.

The collection is made up of a Collectors Box, an eyeshadow palette, and a lip and cheek set.

The HipDot x Cup Noodles Collectors Box sells for $58. This option is meant for the ultimate ramen and makeup fans and includes a pigment palette, a lip and cheek set, a powder puff, a HipDot x Cup Noodles makeup bag, and a fun set of chopsticks.

Courtesy of HipDot
The Cup Noodles Pigment Palette, when sold separately, goes for $26. The eyeshadow tones mimic those found in our favorite soupy dish and are infused with nourishing Vitamin E as well as soothing Jojoba Oil. Shades include Ramen Noodle, Diced Carrots, Hot & Spicy, Teriyaki, Roasted Corn, Seasoning, Soy Sauce, and Spicy Chili.

This palette will be available on the HipDot website as well as on Ulta.com .

Courtesy of HipDot

The Cup Noodles Lip and Cheek set is crafted with a lightweight liquid blush and lip duo formula. The set includes two tones of red and orange as well as one highlighter to help fans get their glow on. The shades include Lemon, Sesame, and Hot Sauce.

Courtesy of HipDot

All products in the HipDot x Cup Noodles collection are vegan and certified cruelty-free. All products are free of parabens, talc, phthalates, petroleum, mineral oil, and other harmful ingredients.

To get your hands on this collection, visit HipDot’s official website today .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

WTNH

CT beach named among 25 best beaches in U.S.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure. Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
