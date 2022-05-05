ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Two Bayshore Men Charged for Neptune Double Homicide

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FREEHOLD, NJ (PRESS RELEASE) – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned an indictment...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Man, 23, Charged In Unprovoked Stabbing — Again

A 23-year-old New Jersey man who made headlines last year for his involvement in a stabbing was arrested and charged in a nearly identical crime, authorities announced. Safi N. Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, hindering, and weapons offenses, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, May 6.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neptune Township, NJ
City
Keansburg, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Plainfield, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Williams
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Homicides#Violent Crime#Bayshore Men Charged#Nj#Cliffwood#The Prosecutor S Office
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Two Kids, Just 4 and 7 Years Old, Shot While Stopped in NJ Traffic: Police

Two young children were hurt after they were shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in Newark during a drive-by shooting, police said. The bullets started flying around 6 p.m. Wednesday, during the peak of the evening rush hour, according to police. The children, a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, were in the back seat of a Jeep and stopped in traffic on Irving Turner Boulevard when another car pulled up along side them.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Young Driver Killed In Route 17 Collision With Tractor-Trailer

A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 17, authorities confirmed.The 19-year-old motorist was ejected from his sedan in a collision with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes just north of East Allendale Avenue in Saddle River shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, they said.His name…
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Man Located By Kayaks On Jersey Shore

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Ocean County man who went missing near a creek has been found, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. David Wright was located in Berkeley Township along the Cedar Creek, by a search crew on kayaks, reports said. First responders were trying to find a way to get...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy