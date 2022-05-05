Giving time to solve budget crunch, faculty union says programs including Seattle Central’s Culinary Academy and Apparel Design and Development school will remain open through fall
The labor union representing faculty at Seattle Colleges says the system’s Culinary Academy, Maritime Academy, Wood Technology, PACT, and Apparel Design and Development school will remain open through the fall quarter buying the important programs much needed time to secure long term funding amid a growing budget crunch....www.capitolhillseattle.com
