Paul McCartney seems to support Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard trial at his show

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Paul McCartney appeared to support his longtime pal, Johnny Depp, at his concert this week as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, rages on in court .

The Beatle, 79, performed his song, “My Valentine,” during the Seattle stop of his Get Back Tour and played the music video for the track, which features Depp, 58.

McCartney asked Depp to star in it alongside Natalie Portman when the video was originally released in 2012. In it, he does sign language along to the song’s lyrics.

Jill Vedder, who was in the audience for the Seattle show, posted clips of that part of the concert, captioning it on Instagram, “Might be controversial to post this video with J.D
Don’t care.”

The American philanthropist, who said she also knows Depp personally, added, “Know him only to be a gentleman .. And while I support women and the ‘me too’ movement I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of innocent & good men. .. @johnnydepp … p.s verbal abuse is not cool either.. watch your tongue.”

Sir Paul McCartney appeared to back Johnny Depp amid his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
jill.vedder/Instagram

However, the music video appears to have always been a part of McCartney’s performances of “My Valentine,” according to a YouTube video from a concert in 2013 .

A rep for the “Let It Be” singer did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

McCartney and Depp have been longtime friends and musical collaborators.

McCartney and Depp have been friends for a long time.
Getty Images

The “Edward Scissorhands” star also starred in the Grammy winner’s videos for “Queenie Eye” and a jamming session for “Early Days.”

McCartney also appeared in the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” film.

Depp is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece she wrote, in which she detailed her experience as a survivor of sexual violence.

Fans of Depp, who believe Heard is lying about the abuse, commented #JusticeforJohnnyDepp in the post about McCartney’s show.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although the “Aquaman” actress did not name her ex-husband in the article, she previously made abuse allegations against him in a restraining order she filed in 2016 and has maintained he abused her in the current 2022 trial.

Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017.

hidden2u2
2d ago

They both know what it’s like to be married to a gold digging drama queen, that lies at every conversation!

Page Six

