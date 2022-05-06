ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk police release new information on 'Gilgo Four'

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Suffolk County police have released additional information on the "Gilgo Four" murder victims.

It's part of a renewed effort to bring in new tips in the decade-old cold case.

Police unveiled that Amber Lynn Costello, 27, lived on America Avenue in West Babylon.

They say she was last seen at her house in September 2010 before becoming one of the 10 Gilgo Beach murder victims.

Costello was one of the four women who Suffolk police released new details on Thursday.

All of the "Gilgo Four" were sex workers in their 20s whose remains were found within a quarte​r-mile away from one another along Ocean Parkway in December 2010.

The newly released information includes where the four victims were from, tattoos they had , where they met their clients and where they were last seen.

Officials also recently released video of Megan Waterman, another one of the "Gilgo Four", leaving a hotel in Hauppauge in 2010.

They believe she met her killer that night.

Rose Palminteri, a neighbor of Costello, told News 12 that there was rampant drug use at the house and a lot of disturbance.

However, Palminteri says Costello never caused any major problem and that she was heartbroken when she learned what happened to Costello.

"I feel terrible because she really never bothered anybody, she really didn't," Palminteri says. "She seemed to be a nice enough person. It happens, girls get involved in things they shouldn't get involved in for whatever reason. I feel very bad about it. About all those girls."

It was also revealed that Melissa Barthelemy's cellphone pinged in Manhattan, Freeport, Massapequa and Lindenhurst.

After she was reported missing, her sister received taunting calls from her cellphone, believed to be from the killer.

Those calls were made near Penn Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes was last heard from in July 2007 after calling a friend in Connecticut.

Police are releasing information in hopes of getting new leads in the case.

Shannan Gilbert's remains were found near Oak Beach and the search for her led police to find the other 10 bodies.

Her family's attorney, John Ray, says police should release more information to the public if they can.

"I'm happy to see it, but I also wish that police would give us a more comprehensive body of evidence than they have," Ray says. "Since they have adopted this new policy of recruiting the public by giving the public information to help solve the case."

They are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Information can be found at the investigation's website.

Here is the full news release:

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison today announced the release of information on Gilgo Beach homicide victims Maureen Brainard Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, also known as the "Gilgo Four.” The "Gilgo Four" were located within a quarter mile of one another near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

The new information, which includes previously unreleased personal information and last known whereabouts, can be found on the department’s recently redesigned www.gilgonews.com website.

“As the Homicide Squad continues its tireless work on this investigation, we believe now is the right time to disseminate this previously unreleased information in hopes of eliciting tips from the public and providing greater transparency about the victims,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said. “Through our recent partnership with Crime Stoppers increasing the reward in this case to $50,000, our hope is that the public will review this information and come forward with any additional tips about the victims or a potential suspect or suspects.”

Maureen Brainard-Barnes

Maureen Brainard-Barnes was 25 years old when she went missing and was living at 180 Prospect St. in Norwich, Connecticut. She is believed to have taken an Amtrak train from New London, Connecticut to Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on July 6, 2007.

While in Manhattan, she was staying at the Super 8 Motel, located at 59 West 46th St. At the time, Brainard-Barnes, who was 4 feet 11 inches tall, was working as a sex worker, advertising on Craigslist, Backpage and other websites. She was known to advertise under the names Juliana or Marie. Her routine was to travel to Manhattan for a few days to work as an escort, and then return home to Connecticut. While in Manhattan, she was known to stay at The Super 8, The Red Roof Inn on West 32nd Street, the Carter Hotel on West 43rd St. and the Manhattan Hotel on 8th Avenue.

On occasion, Brainard-Barnes would travel with another female who worked out of a different room at the same location. They both may have used a male friend, who they would refer to as their cousin, to accompany them and offer a level of safety and protection. Brainard-Barnes traveled with her female friend the weekend she went missing, however her friend returned home early and Brainard-Barnes stayed behind. Brainard-Barnes was last heard from on July 9, 2007 at 11:43 p.m. when she called a friend in Connecticut. Although she was known to work out of motel rooms, on the night of July 9, 2007, she told her friend she would be going to meet someone outside of the motel on an “out-call.”

Brainard-Barnes was reported missing by a friend to the Norwich Police Department on July 14, 2007. The NYPD assisted the Norwich Police Department in the missing person investigation, eventually taking it over. Brainard-Barnes was found on December 13, 2010 on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, during the search for Shannan Gilbert, who had gone missing from Oak Beach.

She is believed to be the first victim in what is known as the “Gilgo Four.”

Melissa Barthelemy

Melissa Barthelemy was last seen at her residence, a basement apartment at 1149 Underhill Ave. in the Unionport section of the Bronx on July 12, 2009. She was 4 feet 10 inches tall and was 24 years old when she was last seen.

Barthelemy was a sex worker who advertised on Adult Friend Finder as well as other sites. She used the aliases Chloe and VerySexyChloe. She had tattoos of the words “Blaze” and “Focus” on her back, and letters on her chest. She was also known to meet clients at bars, restaurants and hotels on the West Side of Manhattan.

On July 12, 2009, the night she was last seen, Barthelemy told a friend she was going to see a man and would be back in the morning. This friend was aware she was a sex worker, but Barthelemy offered no other details. Her cellphone records show she traveled from the Bronx to Manhattan, most likely via taxi.

Barthelemy’s mother had not heard from her or been able to contact her for a few days so she reported her missing to the NYPD on July 18, 2009. The investigation showed cellphone activity in Manhattan, Freeport, Massapequa and Lindenhurst. Motels in and near these neighborhoods were investigated.

After Barthelemy had been reported missing, her younger sister received a series of taunting phone calls from someone using Barthelemy’s phone. These calls are believed to have come from the killer and were made from the area near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on 8th Avenue, and also from near Penn Station. These areas were thoroughly canvassed immediately following the calls, however, due to the large amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, no leads were developed.

On December 11, 2010, Barthelemy’s body was found on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, during the search for Shannan Gilbert.

Although she was the first victim found, she is believed to be the second of the "Gilgo Four" to be killed.

Megan Waterman

Megan Waterman was 22 years old when she was last seen on June 6, 2010. Waterman was a resident of Scarborough, Maine and was a sex worker who advertised on Craigslist and Backpage. She used the names Lexxy and Sexy Lexi. She was last seen by her family boarding a New York-bound Concord Trailways bus in Maine, possibly with her pimp.

Waterman was staying at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 2050 Express Drive South in Hauppauge. Waterman was known to stay at other hotels and motels on Long Island, including the Extended Stay America in Bethpage. Waterman left the Holiday Inn Express at 1:30 a.m. on June 6, 2010 to meet a client. Waterman called her pimp, who was in Brooklyn at the time, to tell him she was going to a convenience store near the hotel.

Waterman was reported missing to the Scarborough Maine Police Department on June 8, 2010. Family members felt it was unlike her not to call them to check on her then-3-year-old daughter. The Scarborough Maine Police Department contacted the Suffolk County Police to assist in the missing person investigation.

Waterman’s body was found on December 13, 2010 on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, during the search for missing person Shannan Gilbert.

She is believed to be the third victim in what is known as the “Gilgo Four.”

Waterman’s pimp was arrested on federal charges of Interstate Trafficking of Prostitutes on April 11, 2012 and was sentenced to three years in federal prison in January 2013. There is no information to suggest he had any knowledge or participated in any way in Waterman's murder.

Amber Lynn Costello

Amber Lynn Costello was 27 years old and lived at 1112 America Ave. in West Babylon when she was last seen by acquaintances. Costello was a heroin addict who lived at the house with another female and two men, who were also heroin addicts. Costello, who was 4 feet 11 inches tall, and was a sex worker who advertised on Craigslist and Backpage to support her and her roommates’ heroin addiction. Costello used the names Carolina or Mia and had tattoos of “Kaos” on her neck, a butterfly on her lower back and the word “Margeret” on her leg.

Costello had moved to New York from Clearwater Florida and had completed a 28-day drug rehab, but had relapsed not long before her disappearance.

Costello and her roommates shared a cellphone. The other female roommate was also a sex worker supporting a heroin addiction and the two male roommates would arrange dates with clients for the women. Costello did “in-calls” at her home, as well as “out-calls.”

When Costello would meet clients at her home, the two male roommates would often arrange a scam, during which, once a client had paid money, and before any sex acts occurred, they would confront the client saying Costello was their girlfriend and the client would flee.

Costello was last seen leaving her residence on foot on September 2, 2010 to meet a client who was picking her up at her house. Costello did not have her cellphone with her at the time and she was never reported missing.

Costello was found on December 13, 2010 on the north side of Ocean Parkway, near Gilgo Beach, during the search for missing person Shannan Gilbert.

She is believed to be the fourth victim in what is known as the “Gilgo Four.”

This is a developing story. News 12's Kevin Vesey is working on gathering additional details for his report at 5 p.m.

More on the Gilgo Beach murders: Gilgo Beach: Unsolved

CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD on the hunt for suspect in Bronx and NYC gold jewelry robberies

The NYPD is asking for the public's help to locate a man who they say is connected to a string of gold jewelry robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan. They say a 22-year-old woman was walking at the corner of Grand Concourse and East 150th Street on Monday May 2 when the man who was riding on a red and black motorcycle ripped her gold necklace from around her neck and caused her to fall to her knees.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Report: 4 Long Island hospitals get 'A' rating

Four of Long Island’s hospitals are getting top grades based on hospital safety. St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola have all gotten A ratings from the Leapfrog Group. The nonprofit...
HEALTH SERVICES
News 12

Police: Man found dead in Watertown may have been dropped off

Police are continuing their investigation on a suspicious death in Watertown. A man was discovered Saturday morning laying in the dirt parking area of the Echo Lake conservation trail. He was later declared dead. Police have tentatively identified the man and called his death suspicious. They say the body could...
WATERTOWN, CT
News 12

Brush fire rages in Dutchess County

A brush fire is raging in Dutchess County. Images posted by the East Fishkill Fire District show the fire burning on Stormville Mountain since late Monday evening. News 12 is hearing unconfirmed reports that up to 12 acres could be affected. East Fishkill firefighters called in help from several departments,...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

