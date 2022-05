It’s a tied series now as home-ice advantage switches to Pittsburgh as the Penguins will host the Rangers for games three and four. Game one was a very exciting game as the Penguins ended up winning in triple overtime, even after having to resort to their third-string goaltender, Louis Domingue. The Rangers took over game two pretty convincingly with a 5-2 victory. Who will take the series lead as the Penguins take back home-ice advantage? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO