Healdsburg, CA

Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards Announces Sponsorship of the 2022 Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience with a $25,000 Donation for the Healdsburg Future Farmers of America

By Press Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery’s 50th Anniversary, Foley Family Wines is proud to sponsor the 2022 Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience (May 20-22) with a $25,000 donation for the Healdsburg Future Farmers of America (FFA) Scholarship Fund. Chalk Hill and Foley Family Wines will...

