ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report: Magic Johnson joins ownership group bidding on Broncos

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fi6Am_0fU7ML0b00
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2008 file photo, basketball legend turned entrepreneur Magic Johnson tours the Sports Museum of America in New York. \ (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig

DENVER • The Showtime Broncos has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Magic Johnson, former Los Angeles Laker and part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has reportedly joined one of the groups bidding on the Broncos, according to Sportico. Per the article, Johnson is teaming up with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

The Broncos were officially put up for sale on Feb. 1 and are expected to have a handful of bidders, including Walmart heir Rob Walton, who is currently the favorite to land the team, as he's worth nearly $70 billion.

But Harris and Johnson's group is expected to make a serious bid, with the team expected to be sold for over $4 billion. Harris is worth over $5 billion and Johnson is worth over $600 million. Johnson would also be a diverse owner, which the NFL has stated is something they hope to see in the new Broncos owner, as the NFL has no black owners.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tony Brothers Leading The Officiating Crew For Celtics-Bucks Game 4

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics need to win Monday night’s Game 4 against the Bucks. Falling into a 3-1 series hole, even with Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday night, feels like an insurmountable deficit against the defending NBA champs. Unfortunately, Monday night’s referee assignment isn’t going to instill much hope in Boston fans. After Game 3 ended with a controversial call that did not go Boston’s way — in addition to a dozen or so offensive fouls that weren’t called on Bucks superstar/linebacker Giannis Antetokounmpo — the Celtics will now have Tony Brothers working Monday night’s Game 4. Blaming officials...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Does Bill O’Brien’s presence at offseason workouts mean anything for the Patriots?

The former Patriots offensive coordinator didn't join the team this year, staying at Alabama with Nick Saban. But is the dream still alive for the future?. Soon, the Patriots will begin another round of offseason workouts, which will both get new recruits up to speed and give us our first glance at how the revamped offensive coaching staff will keep the ball moving in Mac Jones’s important second season.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy