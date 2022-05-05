Report: Magic Johnson joins ownership group bidding on Broncos

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2008 file photo, basketball legend turned entrepreneur Magic Johnson tours the Sports Museum of America in New York. \ (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig

DENVER • The Showtime Broncos has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Magic Johnson, former Los Angeles Laker and part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has reportedly joined one of the groups bidding on the Broncos, according to Sportico. Per the article, Johnson is teaming up with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

The Broncos were officially put up for sale on Feb. 1 and are expected to have a handful of bidders, including Walmart heir Rob Walton, who is currently the favorite to land the team, as he's worth nearly $70 billion.

But Harris and Johnson's group is expected to make a serious bid, with the team expected to be sold for over $4 billion. Harris is worth over $5 billion and Johnson is worth over $600 million. Johnson would also be a diverse owner, which the NFL has stated is something they hope to see in the new Broncos owner, as the NFL has no black owners.