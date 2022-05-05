ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

How much home $400K gets you in AZ

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs remote work became widespread over the last two years, the need for more space pushed some homebuyers out of their comfort zone and into the race for a better and...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ash Jurberg

The Phoenix billionaire giving away his fortune

Bob and Renee ParsonsImage from WikiCommons images. Bob Parsons grew up "poor as a church mouse." Life has certainly changed from his childhood, as Parsons now has a net worth of $3.4 billion. Yet, despite his enormous wealth, he still remembers his childhood and is inspired to give back to others who are less fortunate.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Urban Saguaro cacti are under threat. Here's why

PHOENIX — Nothing says Arizona like the saguaro cactus. Lately, people have noticed these carefree characters of the desert are looking a little stressed, especially in urban areas. “They were seeing entire plants falling," said Dr. Tania Hernandez, New World Succulents Cactus Scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden. "An...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
KOLD-TV

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Willow Massage and Spa suddenly closes, leaving customers and employees in limbo

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A spa in Gilbert closed in April after new ownership took over, but customers say they weren’t given any warning, and former employees say they’re still waiting on their paychecks. In 2014, Tracey Groy opened up Willow Massage + Spa, hoping to bring a little relaxation to Gilbert. After nearly 8 years, she decided to sell the business in order to focus on her family. She said she met the new owner, Wendy Weisflog, through a business broker.
GILBERT, AZ
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Mesa: An Arizonan Gem to Enjoy

Pictured: Turkey cranberry sandwich from Knuckle Sandwiches | Photo credit:Knuckle Sandwiches. The third-largest city in the state has more to offer than desert vistas. Located in the Sonoran Desert and given its hot desert climate, Mesa might be overshadowed by a few other popular spots when it comes to travel destinations within Arizona. But this less explored section of the state—the third-largest city here—is the first autism-certified city in the country and the first destination to make it a part of its diversity and inclusion efforts.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

US 60 closed in both directions in Tempe due to flooding

PHOENIX — A water main break in Tempe caused complete flooding on a one-mile stretch of U.S. 60, forcing road closures in both directions from Loop 101 to Rural Road, according to a release from the city of Tempe. Officials said a 24-inch water transmission line broke overnight under...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Single Family Homes#Housing List
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/08)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Engineers, Accountants, Analysts, Sales, and more. Get the details here.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Amid drought, Facebook’s Mesa campus grows bigger

Less than a year ago, Mesa City Council approved a development and water agreement for a large data center with a mysterious Delaware-based company called Redale LLC. That company turned out to be Facebook. Under its May 2021 development agreement with Mesa, Facebook would build a 1 million square foot...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC 15 News

San Rafael Fire burns 1,400 acres in southern Arizona

Crews are battling the San Rafael Fire in southern Arizona. Arizona Forestry Officials say the flames sparked Saturday, May 7, about 22 miles southeast of Patagonia, and is burning within the San Rafael State Natural Area. So far, the fire has burned 1,400 acres and is actively burning with a...
PATAGONIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix brokerage firm JLL moving state headquarters to The Grove

PHOENIX — A Phoenix brokerage firm is the latest company to announce it will occupy space in The Grove as JLL is moving its state headquarters to the mixed-use development in the Arcadia neighborhood. JLL said it will lease 31,000 square feet of space on the first floor of...
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Arizona Nuclear Plant Seeking Alternative Source of Water

PHOENIX (AP) — The largest nuclear power plant in the U.S. is still looking for an alternative water source after scuttling plans to pump brackish groundwater west of Phoenix it first pursued in 2019. The Palo Verde Generating Station is the only nuclear plant in the world not adjacent...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (STACKER) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness. Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list. You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy