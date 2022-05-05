Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

A pedestrian walking along the side of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officials detailed how the pedestrian was waving vehicle debris at passing cars, as he walked towards Bellflower along the westbound lanes of SR-91. Witnesses at the scene explained that the big rig had to swerve around the suspect to avoid hitting him, causing it to collide with at least one vehicle. The pedestrian has been described as a White male wearing a black t-shirt with jeans, a black backpack and carrying a skateboard. He was not hit during the incident. It was not immediately clear if authorities were able to contact the pedestrian.Several minor injuries were reported. Crews on scene were able to straighten out the big rig and open at least one lane for traffic, though with Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen backed up for dozens of miles. At some point during the collision, the big rig's gasoline tank was punctured, causing a large spillage of diesel fuel, which cleanup crews were also able to contain. Just before 6:45 p.m., CalTrans officials announced that all lanes of the westbound 91 were reopened to traffic.

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO